Jane Satterfield (nee Kroh) passed away on May 10, 2020 at the age of 78. She is survived by her son Kris (Nancy), her daughter Carey Fanzone (Ryan), her five grandsons Brendan, Tyler, Derek, Shawn, and Jameson, as well as her sister Mary Louise Weglein. She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Albert (Jody) and her parents. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Notre Dame Prep. Please note "in Memory of Jane Satterfield" on the check and mail to: Notre Dame Prep, 815 Hampton Lane, Towson, MD 21286. A mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date.



