Jane Tyler Christie 84 a long time Baltimore Area resident, passed away peacefully on April 30th 2020 in the company of family members in Auburn PA.. Born in 1935 in Stamford CT to Walter and Janet Tyler, Jane spent her childhood in Darien CT. enjoying all that Long Island Sound had to offer. Jane graduated from Darien High School in 1953. obtaining her Masters Degree from Harvard-Radcliff in Cambridge MA where she met her husband the late Alden Christie. Jane had a long career with the YWCA before retiring as the Executive Directer of the YWCA of the Greater Baltimore Area. Jane dedicated her life to helping those in need and supported numerous charities. Jane was an avid reader and regularly read a book a day. Jane is survived by her long time friend and companion Terry Hansen of Nottingham MD. and her daughter Lynn Kolacz (Steve) of Forest Hill, MD. Nieces and Nephews Bill Tyler (Denise) of Auburn PA. Dan Tyler (Colleen) of Shelton, CT. and Amy Capozzoli (Bob) of Freeport, NY. as well as great nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents Jane was preceded in death by her brother Walter H Tyler Jr. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven PA. was in charge of final arrangements. Please consider donating a book to a local library or contributing to a charity of your choice in her memory.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 4, 2020.