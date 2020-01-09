Home

Janean Adelstein
Janean Adelstein (nee Gray), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on January 7, 2020 at the age of 52. She is survived by her beloved husband of 21 years, Mike Adelstein; children, Jacob, Joshua, and Anna Adelstein; parents, William and Charlotte Gray, siblings, Steve (Susan) Gray, Mark (Kara) Gray, and Dan (Florencia) Gray; and parents-in-law, Robert and Miriam Adelstein.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, January 9, at 9:30am. Interment Beth Tfiloh Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, or Johns Hopkins Pediatric Oncology, c/o Kimmel Cancer Center, 750 East Pratt Street, Suite 1700, ATTN: Stephanie Davis, Baltimore, MD 21202. In mourning at 3309 Shopo Road (Old Court Crossing), Baltimore, MD 21208, Thursday after interment, Friday morning, then Monday and Tuesday evenings.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 9, 2020
