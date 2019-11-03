Home

Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home
8521 Loch Raven Boulevard
Towson, MD 21286
410-668-2300
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home
8521 Loch Raven Boulevard
Towson, MD 21286
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home
8521 Loch Raven Boulevard
Towson, MD 21286
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home
8521 Loch Raven Boulevard
Towson, MD 21286
On November 1, 2019 Janet Ann Brown (nee Diamond) beloved wife of Louis F. Brown and devoted mother of JoAnn Pfeffer (Steven, Sr.), Thomas L. Brown (the late Janet Rettberg), and Karen P. Smith (Gary). Dear sister of Carolyn Neumyer (Norman Seitz). Also loving grandmother of 7 and great grandmother of 9.

Friends may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home, P.A., 8521 Loch Raven Blvd. (beltway exit 29-B) on Thursday, November 7th, from 2 to 4 at which time all are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service from 4 to 5 P.M., a visitation will also continue at 7 to 9 P.M. Inurnment will be at a later time. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to , P.O. Box 98018 Washington, DC 20090-8018. Send condolences to www.jfhmd.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 3, 2019
