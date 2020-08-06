Janet Ann Cupstid, age 71, of Aberdeen, MD passed away on August 3, 2020. Janet was the beloved mother of Christina Jones of Bel Air; loving grandmother of Christian Jones; loved aunt of Steve Phelps, Deborah Bunim and Erin Nosker; and proud great aunt of four great nieces and one great nephew; also survived by cousins Dawn Coleman, Neil McShane and Pam Smith. Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, P.A., Bel Air, Maryland on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 10-11 am with a service to follow at 11 am. Burial will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: HCHS, 2208 Connolly Rd, Fallston, MD 21047. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
