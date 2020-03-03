Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700

Janet Anne Winfield

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Anne Winfield Notice
On March 1, 2020, Janet Anne Winfield (nee Kehoe) beloved wife of Timothy K. Winfield; devoted mother of Jennifer WInfield Price (Sebastian); loving grandmother of George Winfield Price and Charles Hargaden Price; dear sister of Karen K. Lindenmeyer (Mark); loving daughter-in-law of Charlotte Winfield; and dear aunt of Kaitlyn Lindenmeyer and Megan Emdad (Armon).

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Saturday, March 7th from 2 to 5 PM. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Evangelist, Hydes on Tuesday, March 10th at 10 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Janet's memory may be made to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -