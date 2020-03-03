|
|
On March 1, 2020, Janet Anne Winfield (nee Kehoe) beloved wife of Timothy K. Winfield; devoted mother of Jennifer WInfield Price (Sebastian); loving grandmother of George Winfield Price and Charles Hargaden Price; dear sister of Karen K. Lindenmeyer (Mark); loving daughter-in-law of Charlotte Winfield; and dear aunt of Kaitlyn Lindenmeyer and Megan Emdad (Armon).
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Saturday, March 7th from 2 to 5 PM. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Evangelist, Hydes on Tuesday, March 10th at 10 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Janet's memory may be made to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020