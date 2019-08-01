|
|
Blucher: On July 28,2019, Janet E., (nee Wheeler), beloved wife of the late Lawrance F. Blucher, Sr.; devoted mother of Janice Outen and husband Don and Lawrance "Butch" Blucher, Jr.; loving grandmother of Jim, Katie and John; dear great-grandmother of Ingrid and Jack; sister of the late Grace, Millie, Gladys, Peggy and Lorraine; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visiting at E.F. Lassahn Funeral, (Kingsville), 11750 Belair Rd. Saturday, 8/3/19 and Sunday 8/4/19 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Funeral services will be held at St. Michael Lutheran Church, Perry Hall Monday 10:00 AM. Interment St. Michael Lutheran Church Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to St. Michael Lutheran Church, Perry Hall. www.lassahnfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 1, 2019