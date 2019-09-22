|
Janet Anne Bonn Saunders, 67, of Odenton, MD died on September 14, 2019 following a seven month battle with brain cancer. She was the daughter of the late Robert H. and Osie G. Bonn. Janet is survived by her husband, Joe Tyson, two sons Ryan Saunders (wife, Sara Loveland) and Scott Saunders, sisters Alice McDaniel (her identical twin), Nancy Gibson, Linda Bonn, brothers Robert Bonn and Donald Bonn. She was preceded in death by her sister, Regina Wade. Also surviving are her step-children Kate Jach (husband, David), Gregg Tyson (wife, Laura), five step-grandsons, and many nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions in Janet's name may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122 (Please designate your hospice donation to the Rebecca Fortney Inpatient Care Center) www.hospicechesapeake.org/giving/donate-now or to American Brain Tumor Association www.abta.org Please visit Janet's Memorial Page at www.never-gone.com to leave memories and condolences and to view details regarding her Celebration of Life gathering.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 22, 2019