Dr. Janet Bouton Thurber, PhD, of Brooklyn, NY, passed away on May 1, 2020, at the age of 76, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born September 23, 1943 in Pearl River, NY, the first of five children to the late George Edward and Laura Hanna Bouton.



A devoted mother with insatiable curiosity, Janet approached life as one big adventure, eagerly planning what would come next. After graduating as valedictorian of Pearl River High School, she pursued education and travel while racking up a BA from Tufts University, MS from London School of Economics, and PhD in Public Health from Johns Hopkins University. Settling in Baltimore, MD, she built her career in strategic planning and development at Medstar Health seeking ways to meet the community's changing needs for quality care and was proud of her role in building the Good Samaritan Nursing Center, now called FutureCare at Good Samaritan.



Of all her accomplishments in life, Janet was most proud of raising her daughter Jessie, and instilling in her the values that had served her so well. Inseparable, they shared a special bond throughout life. Together they traveled the world, near and far, exploring new cultures in Morocco and Egypt, as well as spending quiet time in Cape Cod and Akumal, Mexico. And in retirement, it was always comforting to come back to Brooklyn, fixing up their brownstone with their treasures from around world.



Janet's smile, laughter, and inquisitive comments will be missed, and certainly not forgotten by all those who loved her dearly.



Janet is survived by her loving daughter, Jessie McDade, of Brooklyn; sister Patricia Lowry, of Naples, FL; brother Edward Bouton, of Greenwich, CT; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters, Gloria Franklin and Suzanne MacDonald, both of Falmouth, MA.



A private family service is planned. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to one of these organizations dearest to her heart: Lupus Foundation of America or the ASPCA.



