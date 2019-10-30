|
Janet Carol (McNulty) Fischer of Parkton, Maryland, died on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at home surrounded by her family and close friends.
Born on October 20, 1951 in Baltimore, Maryland, Janet raised her beloved family in Bel Air. She shaped the lives of other children in the community through her role as a treasured day-care provider and St. Francis Faith Formation teacher for many years. Later, she changed careers to work in the library at T. Rowe Price in Baltimore for over 22 years. There, in true Janet fashion, she met colleagues who turned into lifelong friends. In 2014 she happily learned her first grandchild would soon arrive, so she chose an early retirement and transitioned back into her most natural role of devoted caregiver; loving and teaching her two grandchildren each day until she passed.
To meet her was to love her. Janet cherished her family, friends and faith, and she had a smile that was a beam of sunshine making others' days brighter. She remained very active during her life, as a small business owner, church parishioner, community volunteer and general social butterfly. Janet always had a kind word to say and a homemade Jewish Apple Cake ready to share.
Janet was predeceased by her parents, Henry and Alleen McNulty, and her sister, Micheala Newland. She is survived by her son Ernest Fischer (Britt), daughter, April Fischer; sisters, Evelyn Hunt (Gary), Susan Arnold (Charles) and Alleen Baker; brother, Henry McNulty (Wanda), brother-in-law Jimmy Fischer (Barb), best friend Charlotte Karcher (Larry), many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. At the center of her circle of love, she always held her grandchildren, Tait McNulty Fischer and Maggie Carol Fischer who survive her and will carry her love and her name with them always.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Services will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Abingdon in the Main Church at 10:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Janet Fischer may be directed to support the University of Maryland Department of Radiation Oncology Proton Gift Fund. Please make checks payable to: UMMS Foundation. Gifts may be mailed with a memo indicating that this gift is in memory of Janet Fischer to the UMMS Foundation, 110 S. Paca Street, 9th floor, Baltimore, MD 21201 or gifts can be made online at http://www.ummsfoundation.org/give.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 30, 2019