|
|
On March 12, 2019, Janet Lee Duncan (nee Friesner), beloved wife of Dan S. Duncan, devoted mother of Tracie D. King, Tammy L. Goldeisen and her husband Cordt and the late Randy S. Duncan, loving grandmother of Patrick and his wife Alex, Katrina, Jarris, Daniel and Alyssa and her husband Aaron, dear sister of Joan Ryan and Terry Davis. The funeral service will be held at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk Inc. 7922 Wise Avenue on Monday at 10 AM. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her name to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Campus 5200 Eastern Avenue. Suite 359, Baltimore, MD 21224. www.ruckfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 13, 2019