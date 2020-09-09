On September 5, 2020 Janet E. Edgar (nee Thomas) beloved wife of Robert J. Edgar Jr., mother of Catherine E. Dwyer and husband Jim, Janet E. Springer and husband Jim, Joan Marie Scheide and husband Tom, Robert J. Edgar III and wife Lisa, and Thomas L. Edgar; Sister of Gail Demuro and the late June Raudenbush. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
Services will be held Friday at 11:30a.m. at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Rd (at Franklin Blvd) in Reisterstown. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg. Friends may call Thursday, 3-5 & 7-9pm at the funeral home. If desired, contributions may be made to National Kidney Foundation
, Heaver Plaza, 1301 York Road, Suite 209, Lutherville, MD 21093-6007 or visit www.kidneymd.org/
