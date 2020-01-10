|
|
Janet E. Kilpatrick, age 64, of Abingdon, Maryland passed away on January 7, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Havre de Grace, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Verta (Curry) Grover. She enjoyed going fishing with her husband, riding on the back of their Harley and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved her animals.
Janet is survived by her husband of 34 years, Charles Kilpatrick; son, Daniel (Cynthia) W. Ramsey, Jr. of Conowingo; nephew, Mark Shepard of Abingdon; and 7 grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles "Bucky" Grover.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Monday, January 13, 2020, from 5-9 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 635 W. Lexington Street, Baltimore, MD, 21201.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 10, 2020