Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Kilpatrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet E. Kilpatrick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet E. Kilpatrick Notice
Janet E. Kilpatrick, age 64, of Abingdon, Maryland passed away on January 7, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Havre de Grace, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Verta (Curry) Grover. She enjoyed going fishing with her husband, riding on the back of their Harley and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved her animals.

Janet is survived by her husband of 34 years, Charles Kilpatrick; son, Daniel (Cynthia) W. Ramsey, Jr. of Conowingo; nephew, Mark Shepard of Abingdon; and 7 grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles "Bucky" Grover.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Monday, January 13, 2020, from 5-9 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 635 W. Lexington Street, Baltimore, MD, 21201.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -