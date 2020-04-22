Home

Janet Eva (Clayman) Pollekoff

Janet Eva (Clayman) Pollekoff Notice
Janet Eva Pollekoff (nee Clayman) passed away on April 21, 2020, at the age of 87. She is survived by her loving children Paula (Robert) Jandorf, Abby Pollekoff, Andy Pollekoff, and Allison Stolz, and by her brother Jerome Clayman, her grandchildren Jonathan Jandorf, Adam (Catalina) Jandorf, Bianca Pollekoff (fiancé Michael Duckworth), Zachary Pollekoff, Matthew Stolz and Danielle Stolz, and by her great-grandson Parker Jandorf.

Janet was a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved her family more than anything. She worked for over 30 years at a doctor's office in Pikesville where she loved to interact with patients. An avid knitter, Janet donated hundreds of scarves and quilts to the less fortunate. The bright patch work of her quilts, much like her life were sewn with family traditions, laughter, love and warm memories we will never forget. She will be loved up to the sky and back a million times forever and always. Our family will always be grateful to cousins Rita Beth and Sidney Friedman, Jill Rowan and Abby Smith for all the kindness they showed our mom.

Funeral services are private.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
