On October 21, 2019, Janet Goetzinger (nee Ermatowski), beloved wife of the late Carl C. Goetzinger; loving mother of Gary Goetzinger, Rose Rotondo and her husband Tom, Stephen Goetzinger and the late Carl M. Goetzinger and his wife Sue Easter. She was preceded in death by her sister Sophie Gizinski. Dear grandmother of Katherine Goetzinger and her husband Duane Dudeck, Timothy Goetzinger and Christopher Goetzinger and his wife Elizabeth; dear great-grandmother of Andrew and Molly Dudeck and Samuel Goetzinger.
Friends may call at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home 5305 Harford Road (at Echodale) Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Shrine of the Little Flower Friday 10 AM. Interment Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019