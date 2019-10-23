Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
410-426-1517
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Shrine of the Little Flower
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Goetzinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Goetzinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Goetzinger Notice
On October 21, 2019, Janet Goetzinger (nee Ermatowski), beloved wife of the late Carl C. Goetzinger; loving mother of Gary Goetzinger, Rose Rotondo and her husband Tom, Stephen Goetzinger and the late Carl M. Goetzinger and his wife Sue Easter. She was preceded in death by her sister Sophie Gizinski. Dear grandmother of Katherine Goetzinger and her husband Duane Dudeck, Timothy Goetzinger and Christopher Goetzinger and his wife Elizabeth; dear great-grandmother of Andrew and Molly Dudeck and Samuel Goetzinger.

Friends may call at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home 5305 Harford Road (at Echodale) Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Shrine of the Little Flower Friday 10 AM. Interment Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

www.RuckFuneral Homes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now