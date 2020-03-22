|
On March 20, 2020, Janet M. Harvey; beloved daughter of the late Vernon M. Harvey and the late Marion "Betty" E. Harvey (nee Dickinson). Devoted sister of Rev. Robert M. Harvey and his wife Roxanne Maffitt, Marian D. "Bunny" Venneman and her late husband Donald and Michael K. Harvey and his wife Kathie. Cherished aunt of Shannon Harvey, Rachel Harvey, Lindsey Kelley, Ruth Travis and Matthew Harvey. Also surviving are great nieces and great nephews, other relatives and friends.
At a later date, the family will schedule a memorial service celebrating Janet's life with the interment of her ashes at Oak Lawn Cemetery. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 22, 2020