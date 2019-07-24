Janet Mary Horner, 74 years, of Perryville, MD, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at her home. Born May 1, 1945 in Boston, MA, she was the daughter of the late William A. and Marie McLaughlin Sharer.



Janet was employed for 42 years by the V.A. Healthcare System of Perry Point, MD in Canteen Services. She enjoyed helping others on a daily basis at her job.



Janet is survived by her daughter, Samantha Christine Horner of Perryville, MD; brothers, John "Jackie" Havlin of Quincy, MA, and James Havlin of Boston, MA; many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and friends.



In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Douglas Horner; daughter, Alaina Yvonne Herbert; brother, Joseph Sharer; and sisters, Joan Moschella and Jean Webb.



Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, July 26, 2019, 11 AM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019, 6 PM until 8 PM, at the funeral home. Pastor Dr. Harold Phillips of the Pleasant View Baptist Church of Port Deposit, MD, will officiate. Interment will be private.



Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD



www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com Published in Baltimore Sun on July 24, 2019