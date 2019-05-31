Janet Kaufman Moxley formerly of Aberdeen died Saturday, May 25 at Brightview Assisted Living. She was 89.Born in Cross Creek, PA she was the daughter of the late Reverend Ralph E. and Henrietta E. (Spangler) Kaufman and wife of the late Thomas T. Moxley, Sr. Music was a central part of Janet's life. She graduated with a B.S. in Music Education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and obtained her Master's Degree in Music Education from Towson State University. She was a music teacher for various elementary schools in Harford County for twenty years. She taught piano lessons, sang with the Harford Choral Society, and played recorder in a group called the Lady Fingers. As a longtime member of Grove Presbyterian Church, Janet served as the church organist for many years. She acted as substitute choir director whenever needed, was a faithful member of the choir, served on the Session and many church committees. Janet was also a member of the Daughters of American Colonists She is survived by her children; John M. Hall and wife, Mary, of Darlington; James M. Hall and wife, Catherine, of Havre de Grace; Jeffrey D. Hall and wife, Cheryl, of Churchville; Jennifer H. Labe and husband, Paul Jr., of Bel Air; Thomas T. Moxley, Jr. and wife, Fran Szrom, of Churchville; Rayment E. Moxley and wife, Joyce, of Clinton, MS; B. Douglas Moxley and wife, Mari K, of Hampstead; and Linda Moxley of Robeline, LA; 13 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and her sister, Sarah Richardson of Shrewsbury, PA. In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth Burzese, and a brother, William Kaufman.A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 9, from 1-4pm at Grove Presbyterian Church, 50 E. Bel Air Avenue, Aberdeen, MD where a memorial service will begin at 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Grove Presbyterian Church Published in Baltimore Sun from May 31 to June 5, 2019