Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Gemberling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet L. Coulter Gemberling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet L. Coulter Gemberling Notice
Janet L. Coulter Gemberling, age 81, of Aberdeen, MD passed away on August 3, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. Born in Brunswick, MD, she was the daughter of Melvin Coulter and Elsie (Best) Moore. She worked as a nursing assistant and attended Edgewood Assembly of God. She enjoyed spending time with family, gardening, traveling and cruising. She loved Facebook and was involved in local politics and participated in local parades.

Mrs. Gemberling is survived by her husband of 43 years on August 22, 2019, Ronald Eugene Gemberling; sons, David Luther Glass, Jr. of Fort Meade, Robert E. Glass, Sr. of Okolona, AR and Delegate Glen Glass of Aberdeen; daughters, Torraine (Andrew) Stubbs of Sevierville, TN and Lucy Glass of Okolona, AR; grandchildren, Robert Glass, Jr., Jeremy Stubbs, Johnny Glass, Zach Stubbs; Crystol Hughes and Kelly Glass; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Doretha Hanes, Marcelle McLucas and Mary Horman; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Leroy Coulter.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 4-6 pm with a service to follow at 6 pm.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now