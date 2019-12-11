Home

Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Janet L. Scally


1934 - 2019
Janet L. Scally Notice
Janet Lee Scally, 85, of Linthicum passed away on December 10, 2019. Janet was born on May 6, 1934 in Baltimore. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Thomas G. Scally; and her siblings, Gladys Burns, Ruby Meek and Charles "Bo" Floyd. Janet is survived by her children, Terrie Clements and her husband, Jim; Thomas K. Scally and his wife, Sylvia; Michael J. Scally; and Kathleen A. Beck and her husband, David; her grandchildren, Jimmy Clements and his wife, Onia; Alanna Clements, Jon Clements, Lauren Murphy and her husband, Jon; Rudy Beck and Sydney Beck; her great-grandchildren, Lee Anne Clements and Kyle Clements; her siblings, Thornton "Bud" Floyd and his wife, Pat; Mary Aamold and her husband, Gary; and Millie Bessling and her husband, Albert; and her sister-in-law, Sue Floyd. Janet enjoyed singing, dancing with her husband, bowling, going to the beach, cruising and getting together with family. She worked in the bookkeeping field all of her adult life at both the Art Litho Company and H&M Wagner and Sons.

The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Sunday, Dec. 15th from 2-5 pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, Dec 16th at 10 AM in the funeral home chapel. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the . For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 11, 2019
