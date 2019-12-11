|
Janet Lee Simon passed away on December 10, 2019 at the age of 92. She was predeceased by her husband, Lloyd Austin Simon, grandson, Philip Rudich, and parents, Leo and Frances Zeitlin. Janet is survived by her daughters, Patti (Ron) Rudich, Peggy (Jack) Goldenberg, and Barbara S. (Michael J.) Agetstein, grandchildren, Sandy Rudich, David (Amy) Rudich, Jessica (Eric) Londin, Julie (Jason) Edelson, Andrew (Amanda) Agetstein, and the late Philip's wife, Jill Rudich, great-grandchildren, Marisa Rudich, Kyle Rudich, Jacob Edelson, Gavin Edelson, Dylan Agetstein, Henry Agetstein, Austin Rudich, Cole Rudich, and Micah Londin.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. In mourning at 12604 Worthington Ridge Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136, Thursday from 3pm until 5pm and then continuing from 6:45pm until 8pm with an evening service at 7pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 11, 2019