Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Janet Lee SONNEMAN

Janet Lee SONNEMAN
On Thursday, July 4, 2019, Janet Lee Sonneman, age 65 of Carney, MD. Loving sister of the late Susan L. Gilbert; aunt of Kimberly Lewis of North Carolina, Kelly White of Georgia and Kristen Hreczan of North Carolina. She is also survived by great nieces and nephews, cousins, friends, her beloved companion dog Angelo and several kitties.

The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Saturday, July 20 from 9-11 AM with a memorial service to begin at 11 AM. Inurnment to follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please remember Janet with memorial contributions to the House of Hope Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 430, North East, MD 21901 or to the , P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 10, 2019
