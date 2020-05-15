Champness, on May 9, 2020, Janet L. (nee Kasper), wife of Daniel R. Champness, II; brother of Robert J. Kasper. Janet was a senior project manager, surgery administration with Johns Hopkins Hospital. A Celebration of Janet's life will held at a later date at New Hope Fellowship Church in Westminster. Arrangements entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Samaritan's Purse (www.samaritanspurse.org). www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 15, 2020.