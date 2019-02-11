|
|
On February 9, 2019 JANET LOUISE HUNTER (nee Lloyd); devoted wife of the late Alfred J. Hunter ; loving mother of Karen Belt and her husband Corey and James Spriggs; cherished grandmother of Jami Spriggs and William Weaver , Christopher Spriggs and his husband Jordan Schneyer, Eric Belt , Brian Belt and his fiancé Kristina Crumbie-Barrick; dear sister of the late William ,Jim, and Jack Lloyd, Vanessa Smith and Virginia Surbaugh. Services Private.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2019