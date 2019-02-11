Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Louise Hunter

Notice Condolences Flowers

Janet Louise Hunter Notice
On February 9, 2019 JANET LOUISE HUNTER (nee Lloyd); devoted wife of the late Alfred J. Hunter ; loving mother of Karen Belt and her husband Corey and James Spriggs; cherished grandmother of Jami Spriggs and William Weaver , Christopher Spriggs and his husband Jordan Schneyer, Eric Belt , Brian Belt and his fiancé Kristina Crumbie-Barrick; dear sister of the late William ,Jim, and Jack Lloyd, Vanessa Smith and Virginia Surbaugh. Services Private.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.