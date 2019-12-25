Home

McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
Abingdon, MD
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
Abingdon, MD
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
Abingdon, MD
Janet Louise Soul Notice
Janet Louise Soul, age 78, of Aberdeen, Maryland passed away on December 22, 2019 at Jacobs Well Assisted Living in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Elk Garden, West Virginia, she was the daughter of James and Kathleen (Bircher) Liller. She loved spending time at the family cabin at Deep Creek Lake, going on cruises with her husband, and tending to her garden. Christmas was her favorite holiday and the house always looked like a winter wonderland.

Janet is survived by her husband Frank Soul; son, Brian Beam; three daughters, Kathleen Severn, Jeanna Williams, Sonja Sacket; 12 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; brother, James Liller and sister, Dorothy Rock.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael W. Beam and sisters, Minnie Honeycutt and Mary Knill.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Friday, December 27, 2019, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm. Services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland at 12:00 pm. Interment will take place in Baker Cemetery.

Those who desire may make contributions to the 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD, 21093 in memory of the Liller family.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 25, 2019
