On February 23, 2020, Janet M. Hoefler, cherished sister to Susan Bukunt and her husband Paul and Melvin Hoefler Jr. and his wife Kathy; loving aunt to Jaclyn Beach, Jessica Crooks, Stephanie Draper, and Garrett Bukunt. Janet is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and great-nieces and nephews.
Family will receive visitors at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk on Friday from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A funeral service celebrating Janet's life will be held Saturday morning at the funeral home at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in her memory be made to the Mercy Health Foundation.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 26, 2020