Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-285-2900
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:30 AM
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk
Janet M. Hoefler

Janet M. Hoefler Notice
On February 23, 2020, Janet M. Hoefler, cherished sister to Susan Bukunt and her husband Paul and Melvin Hoefler Jr. and his wife Kathy; loving aunt to Jaclyn Beach, Jessica Crooks, Stephanie Draper, and Garrett Bukunt. Janet is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and great-nieces and nephews.

Family will receive visitors at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk on Friday from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A funeral service celebrating Janet's life will be held Saturday morning at the funeral home at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in her memory be made to the Mercy Health Foundation.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 26, 2020
