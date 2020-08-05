1/
Janet M. Libonate
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On July 30, 2020, Janet M. Libonate; beloved wife of Lewis Libonate; devoted mother of Andrew Libonate and wife Heather, and the late Gina Libonate; loving grandmother of John, Jackson, and Josephine Libonate; dear sister of Kenneth Ninkovich and wife Jane and the late Ronald Ninkovich and his surviving wife Linda; sister-in-law of the late Betsy Ninkovich.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, 1:00 p.m., at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 8th Ave., Suite 902, New York, NY 10018, www.hdsa.org. A memorial service will be held in the future. Please check back to our funeral home website for future service information, and to leave an on-line condolence for the family @

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved