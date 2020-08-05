On July 30, 2020, Janet M. Libonate; beloved wife of Lewis Libonate; devoted mother of Andrew Libonate and wife Heather, and the late Gina Libonate; loving grandmother of John, Jackson, and Josephine Libonate; dear sister of Kenneth Ninkovich and wife Jane and the late Ronald Ninkovich and his surviving wife Linda; sister-in-law of the late Betsy Ninkovich.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, 1:00 p.m., at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 8th Ave., Suite 902, New York, NY 10018, www.hdsa.org
. A memorial service will be held in the future. Please check back to our funeral home website for future service information, and to leave an on-line condolence for the family @