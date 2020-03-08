|
|
Janet Marie Reiff passed away on March 4, 2020 at the age of 83. She was the beloved wife of Rick Schrott, the beloved sister of Ronald Reiff and sister-in-law of his wife Marilyn, and the beloved aunt of Deborah Reiff, James Reiff, Judy Martel and her husband Robert and Robert Reiff, Sr. She loved and was loved by Rick's children Brenda Schrott and Allen Schrott and his wife Emily and by Allen's daughter Meranda. She also cherished her three grandnephews, a grandniece, a great-grandniece, and a great-grandnephew. She is predeceased by parents Horace G. and Olympia (Lee) Reiff. Janet's father served in the U.S. Navy; consequently, while growing up, Janet lived in California, Maine, Puerto Rico, Virginia and New Hampshire before settling in Maryland, where she worked for the National Security Agency for 37 years. Naturally athletic, she played softball, competed in the masters swimming program, and walked or hiked thousands of miles, both locally and in the Rocky Mountain states. Janet will live on in our memories as someone who gave generously of her time and for her devotion to family and friends, often volunteering to babysit the children of friends or relatives or to help in other ways. In later years, she and her husband volunteered for Meals on Wheels for more than 7 years.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Ave., Catonsville, MD 21228 on Saturday, March 14, from 1 to 4 PM. There will be a brief service at 3:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to make a donation in her memory, consider Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 8, 2020