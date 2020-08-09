1/1
Janet Martin
1931 - 2020
On Monday, August 3, 2020, Janet Lee Patterson Martin, our loving mother, passed away at the age of 89, in Berlin, Maryland.

In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Raymond B Martin, and by her dearest son Robert. She is survived by daughters Nancy Paul and husband Mark Paul, and Bonnie Moores and husband Daniel Moores. In addition, she is also survived by 9 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren, as well as her sister-in- law, nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends. She will be lovingly and earnestly missed by all.

Janet was born in Baltimore, Maryland on April 17, 1931 to Wilbert T. and Lillian Estes Patterson. She graduated from Catonsville High School and pursued a career as a secretary. She met the love of her life, Ray, when they were 15 years old. After a four year courtship, Janet and Ray were married on June 17, 1950, and raised two daughters and a son. Janet was dedicated to caring for and rearing their family. She was a fantastic cook and the family has many delicious recipes to enjoy in her honor.

Janet loved music and line dancing and instilled that love in her children There was always music in the Martin household. She also had a passion for animals throughout her life and deeply cared for many pets and generously supported their causes.

A private memorial service will be held in Pennsylvania at a later date, TBD.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or to an animal charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 9, 2020.
