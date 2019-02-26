|
On February 23, 2019, Janet May Younis passed away. She was beloved wife of the late William A. Renner; dear mother of JoAnn Roland and her husband Doug and the late Scott Renner; beloved grandmother of Kathryn and John Roland.Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc., 610 West MacPhail Road (at RTE 24) on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 9 to 11 am at which time a service will be held. Entombment to follow at the Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left at funeral home website.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 26, 2019