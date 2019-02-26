Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Younis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet May Younis

Notice Condolences Flowers

Janet May Younis Notice
On February 23, 2019, Janet May Younis passed away. She was beloved wife of the late William A. Renner; dear mother of JoAnn Roland and her husband Doug and the late Scott Renner; beloved grandmother of Kathryn and John Roland.Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc., 610 West MacPhail Road (at RTE 24) on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 9 to 11 am at which time a service will be held. Entombment to follow at the Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left at funeral home website.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now