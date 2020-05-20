Janet P. Baker, 89, of Aberdeen MD, passed away May 14, 2020. Janet Baker, daughter of Charles and Georgette Paget and loving wife of Ltc. Ret. Ralph H. Baker Jr., who preceded her in death, died peacefully in her sleep May 14. 2020 at Glenview Terrace, Glenview, IL. She is survived by her two children, SuzAnne P. Radi and Ralph O. Baker. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Jordan, Greg, Caitlyn and Julianne. Janet was an elementary school teacher who traveled the world with her family because of her husband's military career. She was an avid reader, loyal Chicago sports fan and a cat lover. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org). There will be a graveside service at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date. Please visit www.nhscotthanekamp.com to sign guestbook and share memories.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 20, 2020.