Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Roman Catholic Church
Wilde Lake, MD
Janet Rachel Quirk Notice
On August 28, 2019, Janet Rachel Quirk, beloved wife of Thomas G. Quirk; devoted mother of Megan E. Jurdi (Zahi) and Caitlin Hartog (Bernard); cherished grandmother of Benjamin Thomas Hartog, Thomas Bernard Hartog and Dylan Zahi Jurdi; dear niece of Pasquale Savignano. Also survived by many loving family and friends.

The family will receive friends at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD on Wednesday, 2-4pm and 6-9pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Thursday, 10am at St. John's Roman Catholic Church, Wilde Lake. Interment will follow in Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Online condolences may be made to www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 1, 2019
