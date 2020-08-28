1/1
Janet Riggs
Janet Mary Riggs (Lay), age 80, of Fallston, MD, passed away on August 21, 2020, at her home. A native of Harford County, she was the daughter of William Michael Lay and Anna Bertha (Morris). She loved her animals and was a fan of Goodwill, yard sales, and estate sales. After retiring from IBM, she spent her time attending the sales, car shows, and car cruises.

Mrs. Riggs is survived by her children: Jackie Reed, Bernie Fogler, III, and Scott Lee (Bonnie); grandchildren: Bernie Fogler, IV, Colton Fogler, and Scott Lee; and great-grandchildren: Landon Satchell, Cameron Fogler, and Blake Fogler.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at the Aberdeen American Legion (44 N. Parke St) on Saturday, August 29, at Noon. Those who desire may send contributions to the American Legion in honor of our veterans or to Therapeutic Chesapeake Riding at P.O. Box 475, Abingdon, MD 21009.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Aberdeen American Legion
