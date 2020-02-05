|
Janet Lynn Wheeler, Artist and Illustrator, native of Harford County, Maryland until she retired to Sedona, Arizona, died January 31, 2020 at the age of 65.
Janet is survived by her husband, Daniel M. Wheeler of 39 years, her father Leland Watermeier, her daughter, Kelcey Phillips, and three sisters; Linda Landis, Nancy Hewitt and Lori Redding. She is proceeded by her mother, Marjory Watermeier.
Janet was born in Havre de Grace, Maryland on January 9, 1955 to Leland Watermeier and Marjory Goodpasture. She graduated from the University of Delaware with degrees in Art and Art History.
Janet had a passion for public service: that started with volunteering at recycle center in high school, supporting the homeless shelter in Harford County, and Habitat projects in Baltimore City. She also served as Clerk of Session at the First Presbyterian Church in Bel Air and a Stephan Leader at Churchville Presbyterian Church. The benefits of her artwork "Bel Air High Schools 1924 - 2009" are donated to the school's Home Economics and Art departments.
Janet's professional career began as an Illustrator for the Army. She also did pen and ink drawing of various collages for Martin Berry and Jostens. She also made Silhouettes and worked for Jay's Bird Barn in Sedona.
Some of her favorite hobbies were aromatherapy, birding, hiking, and swimming. She loved the Baltimore Ravens. She was known for her humor, her love of all people, and incredible smile.
Memorial service is scheduled at 11AM February 22, 2020 at the Church of the Red Rocks located at 54 Bowstring, Sedona AZ 86336. Instead of flowers, please donate to the Hope House in care of the Church of the Red Rocks.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 5, 2020