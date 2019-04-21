Janet Wunderlich (nee Reck), formerly of Fallston and most recently of Glen Meadows Retirement Community in Glen Arm, Md., passed away at GBMC in Towson on April 16, 2019. She was born on Nov 5, 1934 in Mt. Airy Md. She was the daughter of Ralph and Lillian Reck. She was predeceased in death by her loving husband Joseph of 58 yrs. Also predeceased by brother Bill Reck and sisters Doris Saunders and Nancy Stine. She is survived by her brother Jerry Reck as well as her daughters Katherine Bruck(John) , Joanne Askew(David) , and Jennifer Kolb(Tom). She was the proud grandmother of J.D. Bruck, Joseph and Claire Askew, and Sam, Abby, and Suzy Kolb. Janet graduated from Western Maryland College. She taught Physical Education at Towson High School before becoming a stay at home mom. With her daughters in school she went to work again substituting at Youth's Benefit Elementary School. Her final employment prior to retirement was for friends Ken Rodgers and Al Austin. She was very active in bible study groups and activities at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and later on at Glen Meadows Retirement Community. In her golden years, she and Joe enjoyed traveling the U.S. to visit family. They also took trips to China, Europe, Australia and the Caribbean and went to the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, GA. She also enjoyed cheering on her grandkids at their many school and athletic events. The family will receive friends at the E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A. 11750 Belair Road in Kingsville on Monday April 22, 2019 from 3 – 5 and 7 -9. Further visiting at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 12022 Jerusalem Rd. Kingsville, MD. 21087 on Tuesday April 23,2019 from 10:30am until 11 am, at which time funeral services will begin. Interment at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery. Donations can be made in Janet's name to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Kingsville or Glen Meadows Resident's Association. Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary