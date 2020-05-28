On May 25, 2020 Janice Ada Hyde (nee Watson) passed away; beloved wife of George M. Hyde; devoted mother to Robert Phillips and family, Michael Hyde, Pam Walinski and her husband Thomas; loving grandmother to Kristin Salisbury and her husband Neil and Joseph Walinski; cherished great-grandmother to Lucy and Wyatt Salisbury; dear sister to Dotty Steinacker and her husband Roger. Also survived by loving nieces and one nephew.



Janice loved to cook, tend to her gardening and take care of her family.



A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Friday at 1 pm. Visitation will be held on Friday from 11 am to 1 pm.



Interment will be held at the Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens



