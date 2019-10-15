|
passed away peacefully on October 13, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Alfred Preston Mason, survived by loving children Warner Mason (Cary), Susan Miller (Scott), Janice Gross (Bill), cherished grandchildren Allie Hoffberg (Yale), Warner Mason, Jr., Bryan, Sarah and Jack Miller, Libby and Jake Gross
A Funeral Service will be offered on Thursday, October 17, at 10:00 AM at Church of the Redeemer, 5603 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21210. Interment to follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, 200 E. Padonia Rd, Timonium, MD 21093
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Janice's memory to the at .
Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019