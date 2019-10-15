Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Redeemer
5603 N. Charles St.
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Mason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Barmettler Mason

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Barmettler Mason Notice
passed away peacefully on October 13, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Alfred Preston Mason, survived by loving children Warner Mason (Cary), Susan Miller (Scott), Janice Gross (Bill), cherished grandchildren Allie Hoffberg (Yale), Warner Mason, Jr., Bryan, Sarah and Jack Miller, Libby and Jake Gross

A Funeral Service will be offered on Thursday, October 17, at 10:00 AM at Church of the Redeemer, 5603 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21210. Interment to follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, 200 E. Padonia Rd, Timonium, MD 21093

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Janice's memory to the at .

Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now