Janice F. Courtney (Harvey), 74, resident of Platte City, MO, formerly Baltimore, MD and Mt. Airy, MD died of complications from cancer on December 5, 2019, with her family by her side. She is survived by her husband, Joseph A. Courtney; daughter and son-in-law, Sheila Greene (Tom); three sons and daughters-in-law, Chuck Hilditch (Mary), Josh Courtney (Linda), Ben Courtney (Alissa); six grandchildren, Christopher, Dillon, Joey, Courtney, Anthony, London; three great grandchildren, Eliza-Jayne, Kaydence, Colton; and brother, Woodrow Harvey, Jr. Beloved wife, devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. Janice was deeply loved and will be truly missed by the many whose lives she touched. At Janice's request, no services will be held. Donations may be sent to St. Luke's Hospice House, 3516 Summit St, Kansas City, MO 64111.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 8, 2019