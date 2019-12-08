Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Courtney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice F. (Harvey) Courtney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice F. (Harvey) Courtney Notice
Janice F. Courtney (Harvey), 74, resident of Platte City, MO, formerly Baltimore, MD and Mt. Airy, MD died of complications from cancer on December 5, 2019, with her family by her side. She is survived by her husband, Joseph A. Courtney; daughter and son-in-law, Sheila Greene (Tom); three sons and daughters-in-law, Chuck Hilditch (Mary), Josh Courtney (Linda), Ben Courtney (Alissa); six grandchildren, Christopher, Dillon, Joey, Courtney, Anthony, London; three great grandchildren, Eliza-Jayne, Kaydence, Colton; and brother, Woodrow Harvey, Jr. Beloved wife, devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. Janice was deeply loved and will be truly missed by the many whose lives she touched. At Janice's request, no services will be held. Donations may be sent to St. Luke's Hospice House, 3516 Summit St, Kansas City, MO 64111.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -