Zellman Mitchell Smith Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
410-939-2882
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Zellman Mitchell Smith Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Zellman Mitchell Smith Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
Janice L. Lavicka Notice
Janice Lorraine Lavicka of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on November 12, 2019. She was 55.

Mrs. Lavicka was born in Havre de Grace, MD, to Denver McMillion and Arlene Morrison McMillion. She was the devoted wife of 23 years to Stephen Lavicka, loving mother Michael Adrian McMillion, and sister of Ernie Ray MCMillion and Barbara Babar.

Mrs. Lavicka loved all animals, especially cats, deer, and butterflies. She enjoyed working on crossword puzzles.

A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019, from 6-7 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. A memorial service will begin at 7 PM.

Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 15, 2019
