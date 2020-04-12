|
On April 1, 2020, Janice M. Hedemann passed away after a two-year battle with breast cancer. She was the beloved life partner of Steve Mangano; devoted daughter of the late Darrell and Joyce Hedemann; dear sister of Hugh Hedemann and his wife Joanne, Susan McGee and her husband Michael, and the late Mark Hedemann. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was also loved by Steve's children and grandchildren alike.
Born in Postville, Iowa in 1954, Janice started life on a family farm located in Giard, Iowa. After earning her Bachelor's Degree in Sociology and Psychology from Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa and her Master's Degree in Urban and Regional Planning/Transportation from the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Janice began her career with a local governmental organization in Kansas City, Missouri. From there, Janice moved to work at a consulting firm but quickly discovered her real satisfaction came from being in public service. In 1987 she moved from the private sector back to the public and never looked back.
Following her return to public service, Janice served in many capacities; first as the Maryland Department of Transportation's Manger of Financial Planning followed by an appointment as Deputy Director of the MDOT Office of Finance. After a time as the Director of Planning and Finance for the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration, Janice accepted the position of Associate CFO with the Internal Revenue Service. She ended her career as the Director of the IRS Office of Research, retiring in 2018.
Janice was a woman of many and widely varied interests. An avid bicyclist and long-time member of the Baltimore Bicycle Club she also rode her motorcycle in several events with the Women on Wheels Motorcycle Club. She supported the local arts community attending performances by the Maryland Opera Company, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, and the Baltimore Theater Project. Janice loved film regularly attending the Maryland Film Festival and programs of the Columbia Film Society as well as the openings of numerous sci-fi blockbusters. Janice and Steve personally did the work to renovate their 120-year old Halethorpe home returning it from three apartments to a single-family home where the two of them lived happily together.
The French novelist George Sand wrote, "There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved." Janice both loved and was loved and she will be missed beyond words.
Services in Maryland and services and interment in Iowa will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Janice's name to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 12, 2020