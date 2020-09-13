On September 10, 2020 Janice M. Pyle passed away at home surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of Dennis Pyle; devoted mother of Leah Hebert (Derek), and Stefanie Cline; dear sister of Margaret Hood (Donald), James Baranowski, and Mary Foxwell; loving grandmother of Avery Hebert, Citrina and Azrael Cline; also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Wednesday 3-5 and 7-9 PM. A graveside service will be held at Gardens of Faith Cemetery on Thursday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Upper Chesapeake Cancer Life Net Make checks payable to Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation 520 Upper Chesapeake Dr. Bel Air, MD 21014. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com