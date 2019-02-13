Home

Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Interment
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Lake View Memorial Park
2724 Liberty Road
Sykesville , MD
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Columbia Presbyterian
10001 Route 108
Columbia, MD
Janice Marie Hidey


Janice Marie Hidey Notice
Janice (Jan) Marie Hidey passed away February 11, 2019 after battling breast cancer for 17 years. Preceding her are parents Page Ellsworth and Peggy, and Aunt Grace, Aunt Ad and Uncle Donald. She leaves behind her sisters Diane and Karen, brother Barry, sister-in-law Holly, brother-in-law Joe, niece Sarah, niece Rachel (& Justin Harbin), nephew Garon and nephew Camden (& Nicole Belinko), three great nephews/niece, Max, Jack and Abby, Aunt June Maring, numerous cousins, lifelong friends, co-workers and students. Viewing will be at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA., 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD 21784 on Friday, February 15th, 7-9 pm and interment at Lake View Memorial Park, 2724 Liberty Road, Sykesville on Saturday, February 16th at 11 am. Celebration service will be held on Sunday, February 17th at 3 pm at Columbia Presbyterian 10001 Route 108, Columbia, MD followed by a reception. Donations may be made to Young Life Ministry of Diane Hidey, Young Life Ministry of Joe Belinko, Granite Classical Tutorials or Covenant Classical Christian School, and all mailed to Diane Hidey, 3310 St. Johns Lane, Ellicott City, MD 21042. www.burrier-queen.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
