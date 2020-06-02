Janice Patricia Taylor
May 29, 2020 - TAYLOR, Janice Patricia Waltz, "Jan", age 83, beloved mother of Lori Bonnington, Colson Taylor, and Dr. Lisa McCaffrey grandmother of 4 and great grandmother of one.

A gathering will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to the Benevolent Fund at Heron Point, 501 E. Campus Ave. Chestertown, MD 21620 or the Chestertown Presbyterian Church, 905 Gateway Dr. Chestertown, MD 21620. www.fhnfuneralhome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 2, 2020.
