Janina Horodowicz, age 85, of Parkville, on November 18, 2019. Born in Poland, the beloved wife of Roman Horodowicz; loving mother of Jerry Horodowicz and wife Michelle of Pikesville, Sophia Horodowicz of Parkville and Ray Horodowicz and wife Michelle of Olympia, WA; proud grandmother of Amanda Timmons, Nina, Dominic, Anthony, Narissa and Anya Horodowicz. Family will receive friends on Sunday from 3-6 PM in the family owned Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 7527 Harford Rd, Parkville. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 11 AM in the Mausoleum Chapel at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, 200 E. Padonia Rd, Timonium. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of ones choice would be appreciated. Condolences may be placed on
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 21, 2019