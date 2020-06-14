Janina Mildazis
On Tuesday, June 9, 2020, Mrs. Janina Mildazis, daughter of the late Jolozas & Betronele Rakauskas; beloved wife of the late Vytautas J. Mildazis; loving mother of Ugne Ona Wennersten and her husband Bill, and the late Egle Ona Mildazis; adored grandmother of Christine Neely and Daphne Felske, and the late Wilbur Wennersten. She is also survived by her 9 dear great-grandmother.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, from 11AM to 1PM at the HUBBARD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4107 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, MD, where her funeral service will follow at 1PM. Interment will follow in Loudon Park Cemetery.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
HUBBARD FUNERAL HOME
JUN
16
Funeral service
01:00 PM
HUBBARD FUNERAL HOME
