Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Veterans Cemetary
Crownsville, MD
On August 22, 2019, Janis D. Tamburo, 90, beloved wife of the late Vincent Tamburo, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She was the devoted mother of Diane Cooper (Coop), Pamela Brown (Bill), Frank Tamburo (Peyton), Cynthia Costa (Nick), Vince Tamburo (Julie), Chris Tamburo (Anne), Greg Tamburo (Denise) and 11 grandchildren and one great grandchild. A service will be held at the Veterans Cemetary, Crownsville, Md. on September 11, 2019 at 1 p.m. Donations may be made in her memory to Coastal Hospice at the Lake, P.O. 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21802.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 1, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.