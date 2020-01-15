|
Jarrett "Jerry" N. Anderson, Sr., age 89, of Abingdon, Maryland passed away on January 10, 2020 at Hart Heritage Estates in Forest Hill, Maryland. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of Carl August Anderson and Mildred (Cloman) Anderson. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and worked for the government as a technician in chemical test engineering. He was a life member of the Abingdon Fire Company where he earned many awards for his achievements. He, along with his son Jerry Jr., designed the first 911 system for Harford County. Jerry was also a devoted lifetime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Joppa.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 69 years, Irene Ruth Anderson; daughter, Susan C. Langbeen and husband Robert; son, Stephen L. Anderson; daughter-in-law, Kelly Anderson; grandchildren, Mick Scott, Chris Scott, Nicholas Anderson, Tyler Anderson, Kelsey Anderson, Carly McKenzie and husband James, Camryn Anderson; great-grandchildren, Kyla Scott, Maddison Anderson, Joshua Scott; Jericho Scott and Dustin Anderson; two sisters, Carolyn Smith and Maryann Eller; and brother, Beb Anderson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jerry Anderson, Jr.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home in Abingdon, Maryland on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9pm and on Wednesday, January 22 from 10-11am at Trinity Lutheran Church in Joppa at which time the service will follow. Interment will take place in the church cemetery.
Contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 1100 Philadelphia Road, Joppa, MD, 21085.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 15, 2020