Jason L. Dabbs, age 44, of Charlottesville, Virginia passed away on October 6, 2020 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of Roger Dabbs Sr. of Pylesville and Barbara (Mullen) Dabbs of Pylesville. He worked for Homeland Security.
Jay entered this world with his twin brother, Joe, on November 07, 1975, in Baltimore, MD. He grew up in Street, MD and graduated from North Harford High School. He went on to attend Towson University where he pursued an undergraduate degree in Biology, part of a pre-med track to prepare him for a life helping others. With extensive volunteer experience at St. Joseph Hospital and a near perfect score on the MCAT, he subsequently changed his professional path to one in support of defense of the nation.
Jay went on to pursue an advanced degree from Towson University and graduated with a Master's degree in Immunology and Microbiology. Concurrently, Jay began his nearly 20-year career supporting the US military as a contractor for the US Navy's Biological Defense Research Directorate. He quickly became recognized as a trusted leader, brilliant mind, creator, and go-getter, and worked hands-on studying biological threat agents. Further, he was a published research scientist along the nation's brightest leaders in weapons of mass destruction.
Jay, with his brilliantly technical scientific mind, and abundance of street smarts, had an extreme love of learning. He sought to further bridge his love for science and the love for his country when he joined the Department Of Defense as a civil servant. He would go on to complete nearly a dozen overseas deployments and extended assignments that directly impacted the safety and well-being of US and allied troops. A perfectionist by nature, his resulting expertise shown through to everyone who had the honor of working with him both here and abroad. He was admired and respected by all of his colleagues within the DOD and widely considered the best in his field. Jay was the recipient of numerous awards and accolades, recognized by high-level leaders in the Defense Department, but he was modest in that regard, caring less for recognition than the mission, constantly seeking the next problem to solve. Jay lived with a love of finding new destinations and adventures. He enjoyed a plethora of outdoor sports and activities but was especially happy when scuba diving and free diving, mountain biking, strength training, fishing, and kayaking. His passion for health and fitness was supported by his prowess for grilling, creating healthy meals and sharing his culinary skills with those near and dear to him.
Jay loved all God's creatures. He had a seriousness about him, but a silly disposition and a soft underbelly. Known for his sound judgement, unique perspective, excellent/unique sense of humor, physical and emotional strength, determination and perseverance, his intensity was oftentimes masked by a poker face. Jay was a born leader, protector and mentor whose mission in life was to better the lives of everyone he knew.
In addition to his parents, Jason is survived by his brother, Roger "Buddy" (Kim) Dabbs, Jr. and twin brother Joseph (Zhivka) Dabbs; sisters, Shawn Fletcher, Michele (Bryan) Guy, Angel Dabbs, Christa Dabbs and Kate Dabbs; numerous nieces, nephews and an extended loving family; and his chosen family of over 16 years, Angela Smith.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Jarrettsville, Maryland on Friday, October 16, 2020, from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. Services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 11:00 am. Interment will take place in Holly Hill Memorial Gardens.
