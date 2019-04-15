|
On April 13, 2019, Jason Drew Levy (formerly Smith); cherished son of Sandi Ronzitti and the late Robert Smith; dear brother of Lisa Levy and the late Ryan Eric Ronzitti; beloved grandson of Phyllis (late Robert) Hoffman; also survived by loving aunts, uncles, and cousins as well as his beloved dogs, Chico and Beaches.Funeral services and interment will be held at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park - Berrymans Lane on Wednesday, April 17, at 12:30 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the animal . In mourning at 6703 Darwood Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 15, 2019