Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Mohr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason Mohr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason Mohr Notice
Jason Patrick Mohr, 42, passed away on June 26, 2019 at his home in North Carolina.

Jason is survived by his mother and stepfather Deborah and David Bryan; his stepmother, Denise Mohr; his brother and his wife, David & Terri Mohr; his sister and her husband, Jennifer & Patrick Matsuda-Begy; his grandparents, Gloria Hartsock and Terry & Elizabeth Bryan; and his nieces, Molly and Kiera Mohr. He is also survived by many cousins, aunts, and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Mohr; his grandparents, Charles E. Mohr, Sr. & Gertrude Mohr, Joseph Hartsock, and Virginia Oliver.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Ellicott City, at a date to be determined. Memorial contributions, in Jason's name, may be made to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Ellicott City.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.