|
|
Jason Patrick Mohr, 42, passed away on June 26, 2019 at his home in North Carolina.
Jason is survived by his mother and stepfather Deborah and David Bryan; his stepmother, Denise Mohr; his brother and his wife, David & Terri Mohr; his sister and her husband, Jennifer & Patrick Matsuda-Begy; his grandparents, Gloria Hartsock and Terry & Elizabeth Bryan; and his nieces, Molly and Kiera Mohr. He is also survived by many cousins, aunts, and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Mohr; his grandparents, Charles E. Mohr, Sr. & Gertrude Mohr, Joseph Hartsock, and Virginia Oliver.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Ellicott City, at a date to be determined. Memorial contributions, in Jason's name, may be made to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Ellicott City.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 30, 2019